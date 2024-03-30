Narayana's 'admission cum scholarship test' today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Narayana IIT NEET Foundation Academy will conduct admission cum scholarship test (ACST) at Manjitnagar Branch of 'Narayana Institute' Akashvani Signal, Jalna Road, from 11 am to 1 pm, on March 31, for the admissions to two-year coaching courses for engineering and medicine entrance test.

The students of 7th, 8th and 9th standards from from Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Khandesh would appear for the examination. A seminar will also be organised at Sai Mandir Pragana in the institute premises at 1 pm after the examination. Academy director Dr Vishal Ladniya and all faculty will be present. For details, one may contact on phone ( 9372233936/37/38).