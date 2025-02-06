Narayanrao Mundhe to launch hunger strike for OBC Rights from February 12

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Former Gevrai MLA, Dr Narayanrao Mundhe, has announced a hunger strike from February 12 at Kranti Chowk, demanding justice for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mundhe said his protest aims to push for crucial policy changes and ensure rightful representation for OBCs in Maharashtra. Mundhe’s demands include a caste-based census to prevent social conflicts, 55% reservation for OBCs based on their population, and the cancellation of 37 lakh Kunbi certificates issued by the Shinde Committee, which he claims were granted by distorting constitutional provisions. He has also called for legal action against those involved in issuing fake certificates. Another major demand is the restoration of political reservations for OBCs, which were revoked in recent years.

In a bold move, Mundhe proposed the establishment of a dedicated Mandal University for OBC students and offered land near the Mandal Pillar in Gevrai for the project. Stressing the importance of education, he urged the government to ensure that pending scholarships for OBC, Dalit, Adivasi, and minority students are disbursed by February 11. He also demanded that educational institutions be barred from withholding admissions due to unpaid fees. Financial empowerment is another key aspect of his protest. Mundhe insists that loan facilities, similar to those under the Annasaheb Patil Corporation, should be made available to all castes. He has also demanded strict action against favouritism in government schemes, ensuring fair implementation of policies for all backward communities. Mundhe emphasized that this movement is not limited to district but will expand across Maharashtra. Residents of Antarwali Sarati are expected to join the protest, and discussions will also include Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil’s stance. Engineer Mahesh Ninale, Vishnu Wakhare, Prof. Sarangdhar Khade and others were present at the press conference, supporting the cause.