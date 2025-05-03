Narmada is our mother: Pratape Maharaj

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Narmada is not just a river, it's our mother. Those who make Parikrama to Narmada can experience divinity and peace. Narmada Parikrama is not just a circumambulation, but a meditation and penance in life. Everyone should do Narmada Parikrama at least once in their life,” said Pratape Maharaj, Narmada Parikarmawasi and Bharati Thakur, the founder of Nimar Abhyudaya Rural Management and Development Association (NARMADA) while addressing a press conference here on Saturday evening.

The second edition of the book "Antarangachi Olakh" written in Marathi by Dr Ramesh Satarkar for patients and their families about digestive system disorders will be released at Tapadiya Natyamandir at 9 am, on May 4.

Bharati Thakur, who also runs a residential school for 225 tribal children in Lepa village in Madhya Pradesh, Pratape Maharaj of Datta Mandir Sansthan (Bhalod, Gujarat) arrived today for the event.

Bharati, Pratape Maharaj and Dr P Y Muley will be the chief guest for the release of the book. Dr Ramesh Satarkar was also present at the briefing.

Pratape Maharaj said that Narmada which is the giver of life made the lives of many people fruitful. Bharati Thakur said that school students should be equipped with life skills along with school education.