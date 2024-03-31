Nath Shashthi festival, thousands gather for religious ceremony

Festivities to continue till April 2

Paithan: The city of Paithan, also known as Kashi of South, was buzzing with devotees as the grand Nath Shashthi festival commenced on Sunday. Thousands of Warkaris (pilgrims) and devotees from across Maharashtra have flocked to the city to participate in the religious event.

The celebrations kicked off with the traditional 'Nagar Pradakshina' performed by Dindi (religious processions) of Warkaris early on Sunday morning. Later, guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, along with Collector Dilip Swami, performed a puja at the Nath Maharaj temple.

In a unique display of devotion, Vilas Bhumre, trustees Dada Bare, and Nandlal Kale showered flower petals on the Nath temple and Warkaris from a helicopter. This was followed by the 'Vishwashanti Prayer' and 'Pasaydan' ceremony in the presence of Manoj Jarange Patil.

Municipal council chief officer Santosh Agle estimates that over four to five lakh devotees, including registered participants, will visit Paithan for Nath Shashthi in next few days. To manage the large crowds, superintendent of police Manish Kalwania, along with the police team, has implemented elaborate security arrangements. union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve, former minister Rajesh Tope, and MLA Narayan Kuche were present.

Festivities to continue till April 2

The Nath Shashthi celebrations will continue until April 2. During this period, devotees can partake in various religious activities, including kirtan, discourses, bhajans and processions.