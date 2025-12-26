Nath Valley celebrates Annual Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Nath Valley School (NVS) celebrated its 33rd Annual Day with great splendour and cultural richness, recently. The programme, themed ‘Navras’, beautifully encapsulated the nine emotions of Indian aesthetics through a vibrant blend of music, drama and dance.

Managing director, Endurance Technologies Ltd, trustee and former chairman of Aurangabad Vidya Mandir Trust (AVMT) Anurang Jain was the chief guest. The other guests included AVMT chairman Rajendra Darda, trustees Narendra Gupta, Arvind Machhar, Nandkishor Kagliwal and Satish Kagliwal.

Jain inspired students by emphasizing the importance of nurturing big dreams and pursuing them through careful, step-by-step planning. NVS director Ranjit Dass highlighted the significance of values and character. Principal Dr Swarup Dutta remarked that in the 21st century, it is imperative to prepare children for an uncertain, complex and rapidly evolving world.

Students who excelled at state, national and international platforms in various fields in current academic session were felicitated by the dignitaries. A special moment was the presentation of the ‘Tehrim Dass Good Human Being Award’ instituted in the memory of Late Tehrim Dass to Pooja Gaike of Class XII.

The cultural extravaganza commenced with a prayer song (Vedic Stotram). The English drama ‘The Pied Pipers of Cyberlin’ delivered a powerful message on the judicious use of technology. The Hindi drama ‘Samrat Ashoka’ portrayed the profound transformation of the great emperor from a mighty conqueror to an enlightened ruler. Mesmerising dance performances such as ‘Celebrating Nature’ and ‘Jugalbandi – The Finale’ captivated the audience. Vice-principal Aparna Mathur and headmistress Sarabjeet Dasgupta were present.