National conference on 'Lead the Edu-Future' at MGM

Two-day national conference between January 10-11

Aurangabad: MGM education unlimited, the training department of MGM university, has organized a two-day national conference 'Lead the Education-Future' from January 10 at Rukmini hall, said vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal in a press conference on Friday.

The conference will address various aspects of education up to HSC and its relationship with higher education will be the focal point of this conference. The conference will highlight the current challenges, opportunities and future prospects in the education sector. There will be discussion, guidance and brainstorming on various topics like school culture, concept, architecture, school management, child health, student mentality and curriculum. Various topics in the field of education including the changing education policy will be discussed in the conference. Prof IIM, Ahmedabad, Dr Niharika Vohra will address teachers on the challenges of new age classrooms and rethinking the future. The information about the best activities and initiatives for school has been invited in a competitive format, and the best activity will be awarded in the conference. Details of the conference are available on the MGM University website, for more information contact the organizers.