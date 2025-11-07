National heritage display at St Xavier’s School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: St Xavier’s School organised a national heritage display on Friday to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram.

Many parents visited the history exhibition. The history and geography departments took the lead in preparing and presenting the exhibits.

The event also featured a recitation of the complete national song Vande Mataram, followed by an explanation of its meaning and significance. Students presented informative charts highlighting the song’s historical and cultural importance. Principal Fr Dominic Bramhane and manager Fr Sanjay appreciated the efforts of history department teachers and students.

The exhibition was a proud moment for the school, celebrating India’s heritage and the spirit of patriotism among students.