Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School bagged a trophy securing the first position in the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Challenge 2024 held recently by Invictus International School Amritsar. This competition saw a huge participation of around 220 teams across India from which only around 60 were shortlisted for the final round. The team comprising Navika Machhar, Jasleen Kaur Johar, Arnav Maharshi and Mukulraj Vakil with their entrepreneurial skills won the hearts of the eminent industry experts with their idea ‘Explore the unexplored India’ under the brand name ‘Z-NIT’ where they connected the handicrafts and artifacts of remote areas to the world. They were guided and motivated by director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda. Gupta, vice-principal Aparna Mathur, and others.National-level laurels for NVS

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School bagged a trophy securing the first position in the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Challenge 2024 held recently by Invictus International School Amritsar. This competition saw a huge participation of around 220 teams across India from which only around 60 were shortlisted for the final round. The team comprising Navika Machhar, Jasleen Kaur Johar, Arnav Maharshi and Mukulraj Vakil with their entrepreneurial skills won the hearts of the eminent industry experts with their idea ‘Explore the unexplored India’ under the brand name ‘Z-NIT’ where they connected the handicrafts and artifacts of remote areas to the world. They were guided and motivated by director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda. Gupta, vice-principal Aparna Mathur, and others.