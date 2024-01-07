National level meeting of Grahak Panchayat on Jan 11-12

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat, India's national consumer body, is holding its executive meeting on January 10-11 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

National president Narayan Shah will inaugurated the Panchayat at 10 am at Arun Deshpande's residence, Deshpande Puram, Shahanurwadi.

Representatives from across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, will gather to discuss crucial issues like environment, women's legal rights, and job creation.

Shah will kick off the event, and reports on diverse initiatives like publicity, environment, and education will be presented. This golden jubilee meeting holds special significance, as members will not only review past achievements but also chart the course for future consumer welfare initiatives across India. The two-day national executive meeting will conclude on January 11, said secretary of the Deogiri district Omkar Joshi, and district president Dr Vilas More.