National-level PPT competition held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: M P Law College organised XII National level Power Point Presentation Competition–2024 on Tuesday. A total of 24 teams from various parts of the country participated and of them, 15 were selected for Final Round.

The presentations selected were on various socio-legal issues including ‘Menstrual Hygiene-A Human Rights Issue’, ‘Data Deluge Defense: The Big Data Breach and The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023’, ‘Equal Justice, Equal Protection’, ‘Ending The Domestic Violence for All,’ ‘EWS Reservation: Eradicates Inequality or Creates More?, ‘Legalization Of Same-Sex Marriage’.

Former professor Dr Smita Awchar, Dr Abhijeet Shelke (Professor, Department of Management Science, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University), and Dr Ashok Wadje (Associate Professor, Maharashtra National Law University) were the judges.

Principal M P Law College Dr C M Rao presided over the valedictory ceremony.

Vice Principal Shrikishan Morey, Dr Aparna Kottapalle and Dr Shital Barhate were present on the stage. Sivakumar Komargiri announced prizes. Mihir Karnik conducted the proceedings of the programme and Swastha Kankaria proposed a vote of thanks.