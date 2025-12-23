National Maths Day celebrated in Govt College of Arts & Sci

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 'National Mathematics Day' was celebrated at the Government College Arts and Science College on Monday.

A lecture and an exhibition of various mathematical models were organised on this occasion.

Dr Pankaja Waghmare (Joint Director, Higher Education, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division) was present as the chief guest. She delivered a lecture on "Ancient Indian Mathematical Tradition.

Rashtrapal Nagrale (Lecturer - Mathematics, Godavari Junior College) was also present as a special guest. College principal Dr Naval Thorat presided over the function.

The various mathematical models presented by the students showcased mathematical concepts in a simple and attractive manner. Dr Ramprasad Kale, the college's IQAC coordinator, presented his candid views, giving examples of the mathematics of ethics.

Head of the Mathematics Department Dr Amol Sonawane and the Head of the Statistics Department, Pritesh Kalan, worked for the success of the event. Aishwarya Bhagwat conducted the proceedings of the programme.