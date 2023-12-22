National Maths Day celebrated with expert talk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marking the birth anniversary of legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, Raje Sambhaji Bhosle Sainiki school and junior science college in Kanchanwadi organized a special celebration of National Maths Day on Friday.

The event featured an insightful talk by math expert Dr Ramesh Shinde, followed by a heartwarming tribute to Ramanujan through a student's poem.

Dr Shinde, addressing the gathering, emphasized the importance of strategic planning and dedication in achieving perfect scores in mathematics. He encouraged students to devise practical charts and study plans to effectively tackle the subject and unlock its potential. Principal Rushikesh Patil, teachers Shyam Dake, Samit Deshmukh and Laxman Dhotre and others were present.