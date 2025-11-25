National Milk Day: Celebrating the power of dairy

Lokmat News Network

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As India marks National Milk Day, the spotlight turns to the vital role dairy plays in nutrition, rural incomes, and sustainable food practices. This year’s theme, “Let’s Celebrate the Power of Dairy,” highlights how deeply milk is woven into the country’s dietary habits and economic progress.

Nutrition and changing food habits

With a large vegetarian population, India faces common protein and calcium gaps making dairy an essential nutrient provider. Fermented products improve calcium absorption and strengthen gut health. Experts recommend buttermilk over curd for individuals with obesity, liver concerns, or slow digestion because it is lighter, lower in fat, and rich in probiotics.

Paneer, though a popular protein source, contains more fat and suits those who exercise regularly. Sedentary individuals aiming for weight control should consume it cautiously. Rising cases of lactose intolerance, digestive issues, and adulteration particularly with urea have also contributed to confusion and myths about milk.

Urban shift to convenient dairy products

Urban consumers are increasingly choosing ready-to-drink dairy options such as flavoured milk, probiotic beverages, and cold coffee. UHT processing offers longer shelf life, fitting fast-paced lifestyles. Functional dairy enriched with probiotics, omega-3, high protein, and low sugar continues to grow as fitness awareness rises.

Milk supply in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s daily milk supply stands at 3 lakh litres, divided into Khulla (open) milk – 1,70,000 litres and packaged milk – 1,30,000 litres per day.

The city milk producer association sources most of this directly from district farmers. The cooperative model eliminates middlemen, ensures fair prices, and strengthens rural livelihoods. Young men and women are increasingly taking leadership roles, adding new energy to the sector.

Awareness drives like “Doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani” help consumers identify adulteration through on-the-spot testing. Seasonal demand shifts continue, with curd and buttermilk sales dipping during winter.

Despite lifestyle changes, dairy remains central to India’s nutrition, farmer welfare, and food security, continuing to nourish both people and the economy.

Expert Speak

“Milk keeps us healthy from childhood because it is a complete nutrient. To stay safe, avoid loose milk and always buy packed milk from trusted, registered societies with proper labels.”

— Suresh Pahadiya, MD, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Milk Producers Association

“National Milk Day reminds us that India’s dairy success depends on caring for the environment. With climate changes growing, using eco-friendly packets, recycling waste, and saving energy is important for a strong dairy future.”

— Dr. Shrikant Mohan Khupse, Faculty & Dairy Science Expert

“Milk can be valuable, but choosing the right form matters. Fermented dairy suits digestion better, while individual tolerance varies. Listening to your body and opting for safe sources is key.”

— Manjiri Kulkarni, Nutritionist

BOX

Smart tip for milk buyers

Milk packets coming from outside the city carry a QR code. By scanning it, consumers can see exactly where the milk originates. If it has travelled from another district or state, buyers can judge its freshness and quality and choose what is best for their health.