National Sci Day celebrated in Chem Tech Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chemical Technology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conducted different activities including competitions and lectures to celebrate National Science Day.

Vice-chancellor of Lonere-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological Univeristy K V Kale who was the chief guest spoke on Indigenous Technologies for Vikasit Bharat. Department head Dr B K Sakhale delivered a presidential speech.

Quiz and essay competitions and seminar presentations were organised in view of National Science. Dr Bapu Shingte and Dr Bhaskar Sathe were the judges for the competitions. Vivek Rathod was the event coordinator. Kalusinha Padvi, Mahadevi Kendre, Radha Waghchaure and Bhagyashri Raut worked for the success of the event. VC Dr K V Kale presented prizes to the winners of the contests.

B Tech, M Tech, M Sc (Food Technology and Drug and Intermediate Technology) M Pharm and Ph D students, Dr Pravin Watke and others were present. Gauri Patil proposed a vote of thanks.