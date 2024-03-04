National Sci Day celebrated in S B College of Sci

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: SBES College of Science celebrated ‘National Science Day’ by taking the oath of not using biodegradable plastic.

The Environment Club of the Department of Environmental Science and, the Cultural Personality Development Club of the Department of Physics and Electronics jointly organised the event.

Principal Dr Ulhas Shiurkar presided over the event. Former principal Dr Ranjan Garge delivered an informative lecture on "Climate Change and Global Scenario."

In his presidential address, Dr Shiurkar emphasised the avoidance of single-use plastic and pointed out the reviewing of the efforts that are being taken to reduce the earth’s increasing temperature. Guest lectures and a PPT seminar competition on Nobel Laureates were organised.

Dr G M Dharne was the judge of this competition. Dr Swapnil Dhole compered the session. The result of the “Scienceaholic” poster exhibition competition was also announced. Vice Principal Dr Kshama Khobragade and head of the Physics Department Dr Sushma Vaidya worked for the success of the event.

Principal of the college Dr Anil Shankarwar, Vice Principal Dr Deepak Kayande, teaching faculties, non-teaching staff and students were present. Sagar Gavali conducted the proceedings while Avinash Kachere was the chief guest.