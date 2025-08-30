National Sports Day celebrated in MNLU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A three-day sports festival being organised by Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) to celebrate ‘National Sports Day’ was inaugurated on Friday.

Sports competitions of chess, carrom, volleyball, table tennis and badminton are being organised for the students of various law departments of the university.

MNLU Vice Chancellor Dr Bindu S. Ronald and Registrar Dhanaji Jadhav offered a wreath to the portrait of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and guided and wished the attendees of the university about the importance of outdoor games in terms of physical development.

Deputy registrar Nivruti Gajbhare, all the administrative officers, faculty, students and staff were present. An oath was administered to all for playing outdoor games for one hour every day for physical fitness.