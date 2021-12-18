National tennis championship in city from Monday, qualifying rounds start today, top players will participate

Aurangabad, Dec 17: Under-14 national tennis tournament will start at the divisional sports complex tennis centre here from Monday.

Tennis centre chief Ashutosh Mishra said that it will be the sixth time when the city will host the national tennis competition. Qualifying rounds for two days will start from Saturday. The main competition will be held from December 20 to 25. Around 150 players will play in qualifying rounds while around 200 in the main competition. Aurangabad’s Mrunmayee Joshi, Ishwari Markandeya, Devendra Kulkarni, Vasundhara Bhosale, Vandika Rajput, Yashraj Jarwal, Shrinath Kulkarni, Anuj Tehsildar, Parth Kulkarni among others will participate in early rounds. Arjun Kirtane, Sampreet Sharma, G Taniya, Aishwarya Jadhav will be the attractions in the main competition. Senior GST official G Shrikant will inaugurate the main competition at 10 am on Monday. Varsha Jain will be present during the occasion, Mishra added.

Rajendra Bhosale, Pravin Prasad, Praveen Gaysamudre, Shankar Labde and Vaishali Shekatkar were present at the press conference.