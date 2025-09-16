National webinar on Vulture Conservation & Wildlife Biology held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maulana Azad College, Telangana Tribal Women Welfare Residential Degree College (Nizamabad), JAT Arts, Science and Commerce College (for Women, Malegaon) and Shivaji College (Kannad) jointly organised a national webinar on "Conservation of Vultures for Preserving Ecosystem and Career Opportunities in Wildlife Biology" on Tuesday.

Ranjit Raut, a renowned Wildlife Researcher, delivered a comprehensive lecture on vulture conservation and career opportunities in wildlife biology.

Principal of College Dr Mazahar Ahmed Farooqui highlighted the importance of vulture conservation.

Principals Dr Salma A Sattar, Dr Syeda Zainab and Dr V N Bhosale shared their insights and expertise on the topic. Around 744 participants registered online from various places in the country, including 200 people who attended live from Nizamabad.

Dr J DShaikh (organising secretary), Dr P Ksanghai and Dr Pathan Yahiya Khan (both members) worked for the success of the events.