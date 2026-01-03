National Workshop on Startups & Innovation held at Deogiri College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A national workshop on Startups, Innovation, and Incubation was jointly organised by the Department of Commerce and Management Studies, Deogiri College and the Department of Commerce, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University at the college on Saturday.

Rajendra More (member, Deogiri College Development Committee) and Dr Ravi Patil (Acting Principal of the college) presided over the function. The keynote speaker was Dr Bhalchandra Waikar.

Vice Principals Dr Ganesh Mohite and Dr Aparna Taware; Dr Veena Humbe, Dr Farah Naz Gauri, Dr Rajesh Lahane and Dr Kailas Thombre were the chief guests.

Dr Bhalchandra Waikar spoke on how an entrepreneur is created and what skills are needed to be acquired. "A true entrepreneur always seeks out new ideas and strives to bring them to fruition, and is ready to take any risk because he knows that success is only possible by taking risks," he added.