National workshop to train research guides & scholars

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: SBES College of Arts and Commerce, in collaboration with the Indian Sociological Society (ISS) will host a two-day national workshop on “Social Science Research and Academic Writing” on September 19 and 20 to train research guides and young scholars, providing them with advanced skills in research methodology and academic writing.

ISS president Maitrayee Chaudhuri will deliver the keynote address after the inaugural session at 10.30 am on Friday, while Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Walmik Sarawade will be the chief guest.

President of SB Education Society, adv. Dinesh Vakil will preside over the function and the Chancellor Nominee MC Member, BAMU, Dr Gajanan Sanap, will be the guest of honour. Nearly 200 guides and students have enrolled for the event so far.

Society’s Joint Secretary Dr Rasmi Borikar. Principal D. Vivek Mirgane, Convener and Vice-Principals Dr Sandip Chaudhari and Dr Anand Chaudhary have appealed to research guides and students to participate actively in the workshop.