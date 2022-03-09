Nation’s growth lies in providing equal opportunities to women

Aurangabad, March 9:

Dr Nikhila H, a professor from the Department of Film Studies, School of Interdisciplinary Studies of English and Foreign Languages University (Hyderabad) said that the development of a nation depends upon the equal opportunities to be given to both men and women.

She was delivering a keynote address at the one-day national seminar on ‘Emancipation of Women: Issues and Challenges’ jointly organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU)'s Tarabai Shinde Women's Studies Centre and Lokseva Arts and Science College.

BAMU’s registrar Dr Jayshree Suryawanshi inaugurated the seminar. Dr A G Khan delivered the presidential address of the inaugural function. Director of the Study Centre Dr Mehrunnisa Pathan gave the introductory remarks. Principal Dr Liyakhat Shaikh also spoke. Convener of the seminar Dr Shaikh Parvez expressed his thoughts at the inaugural function. Dr Ashwini More proposed a vote of thanks.