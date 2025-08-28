Navanathnagar family attacked over noise

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chaos erupted in Navanathnagar, Garkheda, around 2 am on August 26 when a family objected to late-night hooliganism. The protest turned deadly as miscreants assaulted two brothers, leaving one with a torn ear and brain injury.

Mechanic Bhagiram Dhawale (35) stepped out after his child woke up crying due to the commotion. When he asked neighbors Avinash and Ravi Shendge, Aditya Kale, and a minor to keep quiet, they hurled abuses. Soon, the group attacked Bhagiram and his brother Ravi with fists and kicks. Avinash then struck Bhagiram’s head with an iron rod, while Ravi Shendge smashed his ear with a brick, causing severe injuries. Bhagiram collapsed and was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition. Pundliknagar police, led by police inspector Ashok Bhandare, swung into action and arrested all four accused within hours. Locals have condemned the violence, demanding strict action against such street terror.