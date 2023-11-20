Navneet Kanwat new DCP in city police

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mokshada Patil, the superintendent of police ( Government Railway Police) was transferred as the Commandant of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Mumbai, on Monday. She was also the SP of the district. Meanwhile, IPS officer Navneet Kumar Kanwat who was the additional SP of Dharashiv has been transferred as deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the city.

The Home Department issued a list of transferred senior police officers on Monday. The list contains intra-state transfers of IPS and State police service officers. Kanwat is an officer of the IPS batch of 2017 and was an additional SP of Dharashiv. With his transfer, the city police got another IPS officer on the post of DCP after IPS Nitin Bagate.