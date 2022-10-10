Navratri celebrations at Greenvalley

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

The students and teachers at Greenvalley Montessori School came together to celebrate the Dandiya with Garba songs. Dussehra which marks the triumph of good over evil was celebrated. The students were asked to dress up in traditional clothes. Students and teachers swayed to the rhythm of the music. In Jagadguru International School’s ‘Dandiya Raas,” students of all grades participated with great enthusiasm. Principal Urmila Kanwar informed students about the importance of the nine days of Navratri and the “nine forms” of Goddess Durga.

