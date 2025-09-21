Navratri festival begins today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The festival of worshipping Adishakti-Adimaya begins on Monday. In the city’s 170 temples of the goddess, in public mandals, and in homes, Ghatasthapana will be performed.

At the Karnpura temple, the grand worship will begin at 5 a.m. on Monday. The Danve family of priests will perform Ghatasthapana at 6:30 a.m., followed by the aarti at 7 a.m., after which the annual fair will commence. At N-9, Beed Bypass, and at Renukamata temples behind the old High Court, as well as the Mahalaxmi temples in Nageshwarwadi and Kunwarphalli, Ghatasthapana rituals will also be performed in the morning. In every Navratri mandal, the installation of the idols will continue until evening. For the next ten days, there will be heavy crowds at various goddess temples. Trustees have made arrangements to ensure that devotees face no difficulties during darshan.

Hinglajmata Procession

On the first day of Navratri, a grand procession will be taken out from the Hinglajmata temple in Rangar Galli. It will start at 3:30 p.m. and proceed via City Chowk, Machhli Khadak, Gulmandi, and Kumbharwada, concluding in front of the Rangar Galli temple.

Crowd for purchasing Puja materials

On Sunday, markets were crowded with customers buying items required for the rituals. Vendors had set up stalls at Supari Hanuman Road, Gajanan Mandir Chowk, Jawahar Colony, Shivajinagar, TV Center Chowk, Bajrang Chowk, Avishkar Colony Chowk, as well as Mukundwadi and Chikalthana. Items sold included black clay for earthen pots, incense sticks, dhoop, guggul, ud, and saptadhanya (seven grains).

Idol sales to begin today

In the city, stalls for the sale of goddess idols have been set up at the Zilla Parishad ground and on the road from Seven Hills to Gajanan Maharaj temple. As Sunday was Amavasya, idols were not sold. From Monday morning, devotees will begin purchasing them.

When to Perform Ghatasthapana?

Vinodshastri Pathak Guruji stated that Ghatasthapana in temples and homes should be performed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., while public Navratri mandals should install the idols between 9 a.m. and 6:34 p.m.