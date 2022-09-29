Navratri proving period of fulfilling home dreams

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The prices of the houses are likely to hike after Dussehra. Hence, the customers are eager to book the houses, which can be witnessed during the Marathwada-level‘Dream Home Expo’ organised by Confederation of Real Estate Developer Association of India (CREDAI) at Jabinda Lawns, Beed By-pass Road. Around 2,000 people have visited the expo in the past two days, of which 50 persons have booked the houses. It is expected that a record of booking will be accomplished by the end of the expo.

Information about 250 housing projects of around 100 developers and builders are available under one roof. Considering the needs of all income groups, flats, plots, row-houses and bungalows ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore are available. Similarly, instant loan services are also available by the nationalized and private banks.

Around 150 persons from Beed district willing to purchase houses in Aurangabad visited the expo on Thursday, and many of them booked the houses. The entry for the expo is free while there is a huge parking space available.

CREDAI president Nitin Bagadiya Devanand Kotgire, Papalal Goyal, Sunil Patil, Ravi Vattamwar, Anil Munot, Sunil Bedmutha, Sunil Raka, Panjab Taur, Rohit Suryawanshi, Balaji Yerawar, Anil Bapat, Prashant Amilkantwar, Manoj Kala, Deepak Kulkarni, Ganesh Yadav, Shewta Bhartiya and others are taking efforts for the success of the expo.