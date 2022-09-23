Navratrotsav mandals to get electricity at discounted rates

- Supply of electricity to mandals at domestic consumer rates

- Warning of action in case of unauthorized use of electricity

Aurangabad, Sep 23:

Mandals should buy electricity from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) at discounted rates during Navratri festival. The company has warned of action in case of unauthorized use of electricity.

Navratri festival is starting from Monday. In a statement, the MSEDCL has appealed to take proper care of the electricity system to avoid possible dangers during this period. It is essential to have a separate neutral for the power supply and generator in the festival. If the generator is started while the power supply is off, a single neutral causes the electricity in the generator to flow into the low pressure line and cause fatal accidents.

Devotees use unauthorized electricity:

Navratrotsav mandals like domestic electricity consumers will be charged Rs 4.71 per unit for the first 100 units, Rs 8.69 per unit for 101 to 300 units, Rs 11.72 per unit for 301 to 500 units and Rs 13.21 for power consumption above 500 units. Action will be taken as per the Electricity Act 2003 if the mandals use unauthorized electricity.

For complaints or urgent assistance contact:

It has been requested by MSEDCL that the office bearers of mandals should keep the mobile numbers of engineers and employees of the MSEDCL in the concerned areas and also contact 1912 or 1800 212 3435 or 1800 233 3435 which are available 24 hours a day for complaints or in case of need for urgent help.