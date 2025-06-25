Nazrana Irregularities? Probe begins into Khirolkar’s land conversion approvals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Suspended resident deputy collector Vinod Khirolkar has come under official scrutiny over suspected irregularities in land conversion approvals, leading to potential revenue loss to the state. He allegedly approved several proposals to convert Class-2 plots into Class-1 land by flouting government norms and undercharging nazrana (conversion fees).

According to preliminary findings, Khirolkar cleared multiple files by levying only 25%, 50%, or 75% of the required nazrana, raising doubts of under-valuation. In several cases, conversions were sanctioned without mandatory No Objection Certificates (NOCs). Proposals from Chikalthana, Khultabad, Waluj, and Chauka are now under review. Some approvals pending for over six months were suddenly cleared, while others inactive for nearly 15 years were revived and regularized in haste.

Surprisingly, land falling under municipal corporations and urban development authorities was converted at the district level in violation of jurisdictional rules. This occurred despite the government issuing clear nazrana slabs between 2019 and 2022 for lands under local bodies and regional plans.

Discrepancies in Challans and Certificates

Investigators found inconsistencies in challan entries including missing dates, incomplete records, and suspiciously altered nazrana figures. In some cases, zone certificates were not attached, and the status of land (government gairan or private) wasn’t verified. With land value surging after conversion to Class-1, applicants reportedly pushed proposals using financial, legal, and political influence to bypass scrutiny. The probe is ongoing.