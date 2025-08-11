NBT to hold book exhibition in city soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chairman of National Book Trust (NBT) of India, Dr Milind Marathe, said that the NBT would organise a book exhibition in the city and Nashik soon.

He was speaking in a programme on ‘An Interaction with Writers and Publishers’ organised at CPHART auditorium by Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday. Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade presided over the function. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrtukar and KRC Dr Vaishali Khaparde were seated on the dais. The Trust has been hosting a mega book exhibition in Pune.

Dr Milind Marathe said a proposal for hosting the books exhibition at two new cities, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik, was submitted following the demand from publishers and book lovers.

“Although there are complaints that the number of readers is decreasing, there is not much truth in it when looking at the overall statistics. The readers will turn to books again in the coming time,” he said.

Dr Walmik Sarwade said that efforts would be made to set up an NBT stall in the university and requested the trust to cooperate in preserving the rare books of Bamu.

Kundalikrao Atkare, author Chhaya Mahajan, Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dr Sarjerao Jige, Publisher Baba Bhand, Dr. Kailash Ambhure and others were present.