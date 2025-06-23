NBT’s Mobile book bus begins 3-day tour in city

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar

The National Book Trust’s mobile book exhibition bus arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday as part of its Maharashtra Book Tour.

Inaugurated by MGM University chancellor Dr Ankushrao Kadam in the presence of Read and Lead Foundation president Mirza Abdul Qayyum Nadvi, Dr Rekha Shelke, Nilesh Raut and others., the exhibition offers hundreds of discounted books in Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, and English across genres like fiction, history, science, and children’s literature. The initiative is led by NBT chairman prof Milind Marathe and director Yuvraj Malik, with Imran-ul-Haq overseeing the tour. Local coordination is handled by Suresh Kumar, Jagdish Rawat, and Gajraj.

Bus Schedule:

• June 23: Maulana Azad College (9 am–1 pm), Collector Office (2 pm–5 pm)

• June 24: Saraswati Bhavan College (9 am–1 pm), BAMU & Jama Masjid (2 pm–5 pm)

Books at 10% discount don’t miss this mobile library on wheels!