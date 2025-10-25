NCC Academy laid, major leaders nowhere

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city witnessed a major political absence on Saturday during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Maharashtra’s first seven-storey NCC Academy. Not a single minister, guardian minister, MLA, or MLC was present, raising questions about the commitment of political leaders to sports and youth development. Locals expressed disappointment at this neglect.

The foundation stone for the ‘Chhava NCC Academy’ was laid at Padegaon by sports and youth welfare and Auqaf Minister adv. Manikrao Kokate, along with maharashtra directorate NCC additional director general major general Vivek Tyagi. union Minister Bhagwat Karad, Sandipan Bhumare, OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, MLC Vikram Kale, and MLAs Ramesh Bornare, Abdul Sattar, Prashant Bamb, Pradeep Jaiswal, Anuradha Chavan, Sanjana Jadhav, Vilas Bhumare, and MLC Sanjay Kenekar were all absent. The ‘Chhava NCC Academy’ will feature the city’s first small-arms firing range, PT ground, obstacle training course, amphitheatre, and a seven-storey hostel accommodating 500 cadets. Despite being a landmark initiative for youth and sports, the political leadership’s absence sent a louder message than any words.