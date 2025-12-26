NCP (AP) raises the slogan of contesting independently!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar has decided to part ways with the Mahayuti, raising the banner of rebellion. Stating that the party will contest the municipal corporation elections independently with 100 candidates in opposition to dynastic politics, NCP (Ajit Pawar) city president Abhijit Deshmukh sent a strong message to the BJP while speaking to the newspaper on Friday.

Last week, a lone meeting was held between BJP city president Kishor Shitole and Deshmukh regarding the inclusion of NCP (Ajit Pawar) in the alliance. Since then, there has been no further communication between the two parties. During that meeting, a proposal was made suggesting that NCP field candidates in Muslim-dominated areas. The NCP did not find any merit in the proposal, and it was at that point that the party firmly decided to exit the Mahayuti.

Demanded 35 seats from BJP

The first and last meeting between the BJP and NCP (Ajit Pawar) regarding the municipal corporation elections under the Mahayuti framework was held on December 18. The NCP had proposed securing 35 seats through negotiations, 25 from Muslim-dominated areas and 10 seats from other prabhags.

Waiting for their alliance to take shape

“We are watching closely to see when their alliance is finalised. Once that happens, we will field candidates in 100 seats. Our preparations are complete. Our fight will be against dynastic politics. We will not contest the elections as part of the Mahayuti,” said Abhijit Deshmukh, city president, NCP (Ajit Pawar).