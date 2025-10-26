NCP to contest local self-governing bodies elections with great strength

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The State will soon have elections of the Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS).

The NCP (Ajit Pawar) will contest the elections with great strength,” said Babasaheb Patil, Cooperation Minister and District Contact Minister.

A workers convention was organised for the first time at the NCP office in the city on Sunday in the presence of Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil after being elected as the District Contact Minister.

He said that the NCP is known as the party of the common man and workers who do authentic work in this party are always given opportunities.

“In the upcoming local body elections, along with women, more opportunities will be given to the youth. However, for this, those who want to contest elections should interact with the citizens in their respective areas and understand their problems. Farmers have suffered a lot due to heavy rains in many places. However, the State Government is standing firmly behind the farmers,” he said.

NCP District President MLC Satish Chavan said that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district had always stood by the NCP.

“Along with the activists who had distanced themselves from the party, prominent office bearers and activists of various parties are joining the party in large numbers. In the upcoming elections, those who can get elected without any discrimination between old and new will be given priority,” he added. MLC Vikram Kale also expressed his views on this occasion.

Nitin Patil, State General Secretary of the party Dilip Bankar, its City President Abhijit Deshmukh, District President of Minorities-Cell, Ahmed Ali, Dr Ghafar Qadri, former City President Sanjay Jadhav and others were present in large numbers.