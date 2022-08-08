NCP's Mehboob Bhai passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

NCP’s veteran activist Mehboob Khan (resident of Motiwalanagar), died of cardiac arrest, on Monday. He was 68.

He leaves behind a family comprising a wife, three sons, one daughter, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid in Chawani after Namaz-e-Zuhr and the burial took place in the Eidgah Qabrastan in the afternoon. People from different walks of life attended his burial.

Mehboob Bhai was associated with the NCP since its inception and remained loyal to it. He was having cordial relations with former minister Padamsingh Patil, MP Fauzia Khan and Dhoot Family. He has participated in several agitations organised by All India Muslim OBC organisation’s founder president Shabbir Ansari. MLC Satish Chavan said,” The departed soul was on toes to solve people’s problems, but has not demanded anything for himself.”