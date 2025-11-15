NDPS case: Accused gets 10-year term

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A court in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has sentenced Irfan Khan Masoom Khan to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a cannabis trafficking case registered at MIDC Cidco Police Station.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh, and if the fine is not paid, the accused will serve an additional one year of rigorous imprisonment. The verdict was delivered in Sessions Case No. 323/2023 by judge S. R. Pawar (DJ & Additional Sessions Judge-6). The case was filed under sections 8(c) and 20(c) of the NDPS Act. Public prosecutor B. R. Loya represented the prosecution.

The investigation was carried out by API Sudhir Wagh of the NDPS Cell, Crime Branch, and the then police inspector of MIDC Cidco Police Station, now deputy superintendent of police (rural) Gautam Patare. Court procedures were handled by court pleader LPC R. R. Gavhade. The conviction followed completion of investigation, evidence collection, and presentation before the court.

