Nearly 70,000 stray dogs in the city!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Against the backdrop of the growing stray dog problem in the city, the state government has issued an order advising citizens not to feed dogs in public spaces. During a sterilization review meeting held on Tuesday, it was revealed that the city has nearly 70,000 stray dogs.

Given this situation, the Life Care Animal Welfare Association has emphasized the need to create dedicated “feeding zones” in every ward as an effective measure. The association’s secretary, Jayesh Shinde, said, “Seventy thousand dogs cannot gather in one place. Even if ten dogs come together, they attack each other and get injured. Therefore, multiple feeding zones in every ward are necessary.”

Shinde further stated that aggressive and biting dogs must be housed at dog shelters for surgery, treatment, and anti-rabies vaccination. He also reminded that, as per High Court orders, it is illegal to release sick or aggressive dogs back onto the streets.

Demand to expand sterilization drive

Currently, the municipal corporation has only two dog vans, making it impossible to address citizens’ complaints on time, he said. The association has demanded that at least ten dog vans be deployed, the sterilization drive be significantly expanded, and participation from local citizens as well as city-based NGOs be ensured.

The association has also demanded separate shelters for injured, disabled, paralyzed, sick dogs, and young puppies, along with the formation of a new committee to handle this responsibility.