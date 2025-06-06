Nearly 9,000 students to retake SSC and HSC exams from June 24
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Around 9,000 students who either failed or seek to improve their grades in the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams will get another chance this month. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has finalized preparations for the supplementary exams starting June 24, according to Divisional Secretary Priyarani Patil.
So far, 3,760 students have registered for the SSC re-exam, and 5,387 for the HSC across the Aurangabad Division.
District-wise SSC applications include:
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 1,145
• Beed – 499
• Parbhani – 826
• Jalna – 819
• Hingoli – 471
For the HSC re-exam:
• Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 1,444
• Beed – 597
• Parbhani – 1,494
• Jalna – 1,185
• Hingoli – 667
The board has completed preliminary arrangements and finalized examination centers.
27 SSC & 22 HSC exam centers notified
The divisional board has designated 27 centers for SSC and 22 for HSC exams across the five districts. Students still have the option to apply with late fees.