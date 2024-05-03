Nearly 9.78 lakh voters cards distributed efficiently via postal service

Prompt distribution: Voters cards primarily cater to 80 percent new voters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, along with Marathwada and Khandesh regions, has witnessed a remarkable distribution of voting cards through the postal service. From January to April, a total of 9,78,427 new and updated voters cards were booked and swiftly distributed by the postal staff. The booking of the voters cards is still underway, emphasizing the significance of these identification documents.

Voting ID cards hold immense importance in the electoral process. Recently, the postal service successfully handled the booking and distribution of 9.78 lakh voting cards across Marathwada and Khandesh. These cards primarily cater to 80 percent new voters, while the remaining portion consists of updated cards. Bailiffs from the collector office have been actively visiting voters residences to ensure their inclusion in the voter list and determine their designated voting centers.

The booking and allotment of voting cards:

- January: 1,48,703 cards

- February: 2,92,311 cards

- March: 3,10,825 cards

- April: 2,26,588 cards

- Total: 9,78,427 cards

New bookings still in progress

New voter card bookings are still in progress to facilitate distribution ahead of the upcoming polls. The postal system is fully prepared to deliver voting cards at the district, tehsil, and village levels, striving to expedite the delivery of booked cards to voters. Furthermore, postal ballot papers are also being actively booked to grant voters the convenience of casting their votes, said assistant director of the postal service regional office, Asadullah Shaikh.