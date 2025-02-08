Need to build a generation that can tackle challenges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The nation’s security depends on safeguarding democratic values and for that, there is a need to build a strong Ambedkarite generation capable of facing challenges, said leader of the Bharatiya Kranti Dal Shailendra Misal.

He was speaking as the chairperson at a seminar on "Future Challenges of the Ambedkarite Movement" held at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday. Social activist Ambadas Ragade inaugurated the event, while activist Subhash Thokal urged the community to gather strength to realize the dream of becoming a governing force. Panther Vilas Katare and Advocate Ravindra Salve also shared their insights. The event was conducted by Ramesh Salve, with efforts from Machhindranath Dhepe, Ramdas Magare, Azim Patel, Syed Ahmed, Mirza Shafiq Beg, Narayan Salve, Vikram Jawale, Raju Tribhuvan, Ganesh Nimbhore and Gautam Pathare.