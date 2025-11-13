Need to build digital discipline among children to reduce screen time

(National Children’s Day special)

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the rise in Information and Communication Technology, the screen time of each mobile user has increased. School students are no exception to it. In the post-Covid era, the students are getting homework and projects on WhatsApp and email.

The parents who earlier kept their children away from mobiles have to allow the use of digital tools for educational purposes. This has created interest among students in mobile and computer use. Gradually, their screen time has increased a lot, causing health issues, including mental and physical health issues.

Talking to this newspaper, Education Officer (secondary) Ashwini Lathkar said that they conducted a special training programme recently for the stakeholders to reduce the screen time of the students.

She said that the School Education and Sports Department issued a new set of comprehensive safety and security guidelines for all schools across the State. It included every medium and management type (Government, private aided and unaided).

“Besides this, the schools will have to hold programmes on cyber hygiene, digital privacy, and responsible online behaviour. An awareness needs to be created among students and parents of mental health and safe internet practices,” she added.

Much screen time lowers children’s self-esteem & increases anxiety

Sammyaka Ambhore, a Psychologist and Rehabilitation Counsellor from the city, said that rising screen time is quietly yet quickly reshaping children’s mental and emotional health.

“Many children compare themselves to the ideal lives they see online to their lives, which lowers their self-esteem and increases anxiety. Fast-paced videos like reels and games reduce their attention span and patience, making real-life experiences feel dull. Some children even become restless, become irritable when their devices are taken away, showing early signs of digital dependence, emotional dysregulation and isolation from relationships with parents and friends,” she said.

Sammyaka Ambhore said that parents can help by setting clear boundaries, such as keeping certain hours or spaces in the home completely screen-free. Even parents have to follow these rules, as children learn what they see and observe. Engaging in shared activities like cooking, gardening, or outdoor play encourages real-world connections.

Give funny tasks to children

The psychologist suggested that families try an ‘Offline Challenge Jar’ with fun tasks or a ‘Screen-Time Swap,’ where online time is balanced with creative or physical activity.

To support emotional regulation of kids, she suggests simple practices like deep breathing before switching tasks.

“Helping children with questions like "why am I watching this show?" giving them a choice of "will you play for 15 mins or 20 mins" can give them a feeling of empowerment, hence they learn to keep their word. With gentle guidance and purposeful use, screens can become tools for learning, creativity, and bonding—rather than sources of stress,” she added.

Harmful Effects of Screen Time

Educational and health experts have given the harmful effects of screen use in children.

--Obesity

--Sleep Disturbance

--Postural Effects and Visual Disturbances

--Cognitive Development

--Body Image Perception and Emotional Disorder

--Drug and Substance Abuse