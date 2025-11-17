Need to consider women's autobiographies in broader perspective

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “There is a need to consider women's autobiographies in a broader perspective rather than looking at them as just one of their writings,” said Dr Rukmini Sen, scholar and Head, Historical Research and Management, Dr B R Ambedkar University, New Delhi.

She was speaking in a programme organised on 'Women's Autobiographies-Feminist Research Methods' at Tarabai Shinde Women's Studies Centre at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University recently. Centre director Dr Pushpa Gaikwad, Coordinator Dr Nirmala Jadhav, Dr Ashwini More and others were present.

Dr Rukmini Sen said that women's writings during the colonial period are also important in the context of issues such as widowhood and women's education.

"Writings of the 20th century are important in terms of the freedom movement or the issues of the time. In the post-independence period, there are records in females' autobiographies about domestic violence, inheritance rights, dowry system, ”she added.