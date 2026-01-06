Need vehicle fitness?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With an Automated Testing Station (ats) for vehicle inspection and certification now operational in Nashik district, manual fitness inspections conducted by motor vehicle inspectors have been stopped in six neighbouring districts, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. As the ATS at Karodi is yet to become operational, transport vehicle owners from the city will now have to travel to Nashik for fitness certification.

The central government has introduced a major change in the transport vehicle fitness process. In districts where an ATS is functional, manual fitness inspection and certification by motor vehicle inspectors in adjoining districts have been discontinued. As a result, vehicles from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Thane and Palghar must now undergo fitness tests at the Nashik ATS.

Centre ready at Karodi

To ensure more accurate fitness certification for passenger and goods vehicles, an Automated Testing Station (ATS) – inspection and certification (I&C) centre has been set up at the RTO office premises in Karodi. However, the centre is still awaiting commencement.

Centre to start soon

“As per government policy, fitness inspections here have been stopped. The Karodi centre will start soon. Until then, transport vehicles will have to visit other ATS centres for fitness,” said Vijay Kathole, regional transport officer.

photo captions:

– the automated testing station set up at Karodi.

– Vijay Kathole