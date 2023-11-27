NEET-2024 syllabus released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With slight changes, the syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG)–2024 has been released. The National Testing Agency will conduct NEET on May 5, 2024, for admission to undergraduate medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BHMS BAMS, BUMS and B Sc-Nursing, in medical institutes of the country.

For the academic year 2024-25, the UG Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under the National Medical Commission (NMC) has finalised the NEET (UG) - 2024 syllabus. The syllabus has also been uploaded on NMC's website for the reference of the public at large. The NTA advised candidates to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG) - 2024 for the preparation of the study material and preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for the academic session 2024- 25. The syllabus can be accessed by clicking on the link (https://www.nmc.org.in/MCIRest/open/getDocument?path=/Documents/Public/Portal/LatestNew s/NEET UG 2024_Approved_Final.pdf).

The aspirants were asked d to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) for the latest updates. For further details related to NEET, the candidates can also contact through the helpline number. A total of 200 questions are given in the test while aspirants have to 180 of them. Each correct answer carries four marks while one mark is deducted for the wrong answer.

Some chapters reduced

According to experts, some chapters from the syllabus were reduced and others were modified for the NEET 2024.