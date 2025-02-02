NEET-25 questions paper pattern reverts to pre-Covid format

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the question paper pattern of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG) to be held in 2025 will be on the line of the pre-Covid format.

The NTA conducts a common and uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions, and introduced optional questions, temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic. The examination duration will revert to the pre-Covid period.

“Now, there will be a total of 180 compulsory questions (45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry and 90 in Biology) in 180 minutes thereby removing any optional questions and extra time introduced due to COVID,” it stated in a communication. It urged the candidates to prepare accordingly and regularly check the official portal of the agency.

Besides MBBS and BDS, the test is also eligible for admission to, BHMS BAMS, BUMS and BSMS B Sc Nursing (being conducted at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals), BVSc and AH courses.

-- The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions.

--The total duration of the examination will be 180 minutes (three hours).

APAAR- ID not mandatory for NEET registration

The NTA also clarified that the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID is not mandatory for NEET registrations. Aspirants can continue to register for the examination using other available means, details of which will be available in the information bulletin soon.

It may be noted that the Agency last month asked candidates to update their Aadhar credentials and integrate them with their APAAR-ID (previously called Academic Bank of Credits or ABC ID). The ID is designed to digitally store a student's academic record and ensure a comprehensive record of their academic journey.