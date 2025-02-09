NEET aspirants asked to submit correct mobile phone & email id

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked aspirants of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) to provide a correct mobile phone and email address while submitting the online application to avoid any inconvenience at the eleventh house.

The NTA observed that the candidates fill the wrong mobile number and email ID which resulted in the non-downloading of admit cards and other problems. The online registration for NEET has started recently.

Besides MBBS and Dental, the test is also mandatory eligibility for BHMS, BAMS, BUMS, BSMS BVSC and AH courses for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions for the academic year 2025-26.

The MNS (Military Nursing Service) aspirants seeking admission to B.Sc. Nursing courses being conducted at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals for the year 2025 are required to qualify for NEET (UG).

The NTA started inviting online applications for NEET (UG)-2025 and its last date is March 7. The NTA will hold the examination from 2 pm to 5 pm on May 4, in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). The duration of the examination will be 180 minutes.

The candidates can correct their particulars from March 9 to 11.

For the general candidate is Rs 1700. The city centre will be announced on April 26 while admit card will be made available online on May 1. The result will be announced by June 14.

Box

Candidates need to upload the documents.

Candidates need to upload scanned images of candidate’s recent passport-size photograph (taken after 01 January 2025), signature, left and right-hand fingers and thumb impression, citizenship certificate (if applicable), Social Category certificate for applied for application including class X mark sheet and class X passing certificate or Person with Disability (PWD).