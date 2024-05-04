NEET centres, aspirants to be monitored through AI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will monitor National Eligibility and Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2024 centres and aspirants during the examination time through Artificial intelligence (AI).

Nearly 22,000 medical aspirants will take the test to appear at 40 different centres of the city, from 2 pm to 5.20 pm on May 5. The 75 observers from the NTA have already arrived to monitor the examinations at the centres.

Use of AI to check unfair means

--NTA will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) based real-time analytical tools and technologies to map the likely use of unfair means or cheating behaviour by candidates at all centres, both during and post exams.

--The CCTV recordings are analysed using AI technologies to confirm malpractice with evidence.

--NTA catches the likely cheaters through Artificial Intelligence-based tools.

--Suspicious candidates are identified through AI-based tools, even after the examination.

--Examination centres are continuously monitored through artificial intelligence-enabled systems to ensure the integrity of the examination process.

Imp instructions for candidates

--The admit card consists of three pages: Page- has centre details and self declaration (Undertaking) form. Page II has a ‘Postcard Size Photograph.’ Page III has “Important instructions for Candidates”.

--The candidate must download all three pages and bring a pasted photograph on page 2 before arriving at the centre.

--The candidate should put their signature and paste the Photograph at the appropriate place.

--Thumb impression should be cleared and not smudged.

Frisking after toilet-break

--Electronic devices, mobile phones and other items are banned in the centres

--No bio-breaks will be allowed during the first one hour after the beginning of the exam and the last half an hour of the paper.

--Besides biometric attendance and frisking at entry, candidates will be frisked and biometric attendance will be taken again on entry from bio-break/toilets break.