NEET centres, aspirants to be monitored through AI
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 4, 2024 09:35 PM2024-05-04T21:35:07+5:302024-05-04T21:35:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will monitor National Eligibility and Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2024 centres and aspirants during the examination time through Artificial intelligence (AI).
Nearly 22,000 medical aspirants will take the test to appear at 40 different centres of the city, from 2 pm to 5.20 pm on May 5. The 75 observers from the NTA have already arrived to monitor the examinations at the centres.
Box
Use of AI to check unfair means
--NTA will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) based real-time analytical tools and technologies to map the likely use of unfair means or cheating behaviour by candidates at all centres, both during and post exams.
--The CCTV recordings are analysed using AI technologies to confirm malpractice with evidence.
--NTA catches the likely cheaters through Artificial Intelligence-based tools.
--Suspicious candidates are identified through AI-based tools, even after the examination.
--Examination centres are continuously monitored through artificial intelligence-enabled systems to ensure the integrity of the examination process.
Box
Imp instructions for candidates
--The admit card consists of three pages: Page- has centre details and self declaration (Undertaking) form. Page II has a ‘Postcard Size Photograph.’ Page III has “Important instructions for Candidates”.
--The candidate must download all three pages and bring a pasted photograph on page 2 before arriving at the centre.
--The candidate should put their signature and paste the Photograph at the appropriate place.
--Thumb impression should be cleared and not smudged.
Box.
Frisking after toilet-break
--Electronic devices, mobile phones and other items are banned in the centres
--No bio-breaks will be allowed during the first one hour after the beginning of the exam and the last half an hour of the paper.
--Besides biometric attendance and frisking at entry, candidates will be frisked and biometric attendance will be taken again on entry from bio-break/toilets break.Open in app