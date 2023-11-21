NEET, JEE-Main & NET schedule declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The schedule of the national-level Engineering and Medical admissions entrance test was announced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which was established as an autonomous premier organisation to assess the competence of candidates for admission to premier higher educational institutions, has released the academic calendar of the tests recently. Those who will qualify the tests will get admission to courses for the academic year 2024-25.

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination- (JEE)-Main-2024 will be held online between January 24 and February 1 while the aspirants of the second session will appear for the JEE-Main from April 1 to April 15. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG) in pen and paper mode will be conducted on May 5, 2024.

The NTA also conducts eligibility tests for university and senior colleges. It will hold the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) session first between June 10 and 21, 2024.

The examination-specific details will be informed to candidates through the Information Bulletin of respective examinations, which will be published at the time of the launch of registration forms for the examinations. The NEET results will be declared by the second week of June 2024.