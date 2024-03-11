NEET registration extended till March 16

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Considering the grievances faced by NEET aspirants due to the frequent emergence of technical snags and obstruction while filling out the online application forms, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submitting the forms from March 9 to 16.

The public notice issued by the NTA’s Senior Director (Exams), Dr. Sadhana Parashar (on March 9), the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be held at 554 centres in the country and 14 centres outside India on May 5 (from 2 pm to 5.20 pm).

Earlier, the registration of forms started on February 9, 2024, and the last date was March 9.

According to the latest public notice, the last date for submitting application forms is March 16, 2024 (Up to 10.50 pm) and the last date to deposit the fees online is March 16 (Up to 11.50 pm).

The candidates are urged to contact the NTA’s Helpline Number 011-40759000 or write an email at neet@nta.ac.in if they face any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the NTA has appealed to the aspirants to visit the official websites of NTA, www.nta.ac.in, and https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, for the latest updates.