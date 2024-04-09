NEET registration window reopened

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG)- 2024 was opened on Tuesday. The aspirants can register up to 10.50 am on April 10.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET-UG– 2024, from 2 pm to 5.20 pm, on May 5. Registration for the test was carried out from February 9 to March 9. After that, it was extended up to 16 March.

Meanwhile, a few requests were received from the candidates to re-open the registration window of NEET as they could not fill their form due to various unavoidable reasons. Taking into students' requests, it has been decided to re-open the registration Window of NEET. The dates for advance intimation of examination city, downloading of admit cards and declaration of result will be displayed on the portal at the appropriate time.

The candidate can opt for login and identification for the online submission form to register with the following options: Aadhaar card, Digi locker, ABC ID, Passport, PAN Card, School or any other valid Government Identity Card with a photograph. If any candidate still faces any difficulty in the process, they may contact phone number (011-40759000).