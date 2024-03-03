NEET to be held at 14 places outside country

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Testing Agency, which is the competent authority of the national level competitive and entrance examinations has announced that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2024 will be held at 14 places in foreign countries.

It may be noted the NTA started registration for the NEET on February 9. However, it was mentioned in the Information Brochure that the test will be conducted across the country and there will be no centre outside India. So, the parents of the aspirants who are outside India were upset over the decision.

Because of resentment among students and parents, the NTA recently made an announcement of conducting the examination in 14 cities of foreign countries. The last date of registration is March 9.

Box

Name of 14 cities outside Indina

The names of the cities out of India where the test will be held are as follows;

Country------------------ City

Kuwait------------------ Kuwait City

UAE------------Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Thailand---------------Bangkok

Sri Lanka--------------Colombo

Qatar-------------------Doha

Nepal-------------------Kathmandu

Malaysia---------------Kuala Lampur

Nigeria-----------------Lagos

Bahrain---------------Manama

Oman-----------------Muscat

Saudi Arabia---------Riyadh

UAE------------------Sharjah

Singapore----------- Singapore

Box

Center selection instructions

-- The candidates who have already selected centres in India and paid the fee without the option for foreign centres but who want to appear in NEET 2024 in countries outside of India will have the opportunity to correct their centre and country choice during the correction window. This window will open after the registration process.

--Candidates in foreign countries wishing to change their centres to foreign cities can make corrections during this period. However, they will be required to pay the differential amount.

--For fresh registration, aspirants from foreign countries can select their preferred country and city directly from the drop-down menu during the application process.